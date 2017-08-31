NWS cancels Perry County tornado warning | Watch remains in effect

The National Weather Service has canceled the Tornado Warning that was in effect for northwestern Perry County.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for Marengo, Dallas, Perry & Chilton counties through 8 p.m. Thunderstorms are redeveloping across west Alabama and are pressing eastward into an atmosphere that has seen at least partial sunshine over the last several hours. That increase in instability could be enough to create a few issues this afternoon into the evening hours.

TORNADO THREAT: It's a unique setup, particularly for late August. Our entire viewing area stands a non-zero threat for a brief spinup tornado through the evening. For many of you, this threat is very low. The partial sunshine has added a wrinkle that is allowing us to narrow down a corridor where tornado development could be locally enhanced. Draw a line from roughly Linden to Selma to Clanton to Alex City. Along and north of that line, a favorable combination of instability and wind shear exists (or will soon develop) and could support rotating updrafts capable of producing tornadoes. This threat appears particularly enhanced closer toward the I-20 corridor into Birmingham. There are multiple Tornado Warnings ongoing this afternoon into north Mississippi where shear is maximized.

South of that line, sunshine is adding fuel. But the wind shear isn't quite as potent. We still can't rule out a spinner or two, but the setup appears less favorable. That's not an all clear to let your guard down. But it is a hopeful opinion that, if it materializes, would make a lot of people happy.

We'll keep an eye on trends into the night. Loss of daytime heating will knock intensity down a peg, so the overnight forecast will have to be analyzed later this afternoon.

We encourage you to use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens.

The Covington County EMA's office says that Bass Bridge Road has closed due to water over the roadway. Remember, if you see water across a roadway, turn around, don't drown!

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: I think the severe weather risk comes to a close on Friday as the threat of rain starts to decrease. Our weekend will be noticeably drier with rain chances falling into the 20 to 30 percent range. Good riddance!

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.