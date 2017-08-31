Tornado Watch issued for counties in West AL

A Tornado Watch has been issued for several counties across West Alabama including Dallas, Perry, Chilton, and Marengo counties until 8 p.m.

We encourage you to use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens.

The Covington County EMA's office says that Bass Bridge Road has closed due to water over the roadway. Remember, if you see water across a roadway, turn around, don't drown!

Radar has come alive once again today with many areas dealing with rain and storms. Fortunately, all of this activity has remained below severe limits thus far. That could change into the afternoon as instability builds & the remnants of Harvey to our west influence our atmosphere...

THIS AFTERNOON: West of I-65, an approaching dry slot is allowing a period of dry weather and even partial sunshine to develop. I get the feeling this dry slot is going to play into how our afternoon unfolds with regard to possible tornadoes. That partial sunshine will add instability to an environment with enough shear already in place to increase the tornado threat. We will need to watch areas generally west of I-65 closely this afternoon and evening as storms that manage to develop could be quick to rotate.

While the threat might be the highest west, our entire viewing area stands at least some chance for a spin up tornado by afternoon. That chance, overall, appears fairly low. But the quick nature of any tornadoes will place them into the sneaky category & we don't need anyone to be surprised. With this in mind, it is essential you have reliable ways of receiving possible warnings today. They could pop up quickly. The hope here today is that while many storms rotate, they fail to tighten up and don't produce any tornadoes. It's possible, but so too is the less attractive option. Hope for the best, plan for the worst.

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: I think the severe weather risk comes to a close on Friday as the threat of rain starts to decrease. Our weekend will be noticeably drier with rain chances falling into the 20 to 30 percent range. Good riddance!

