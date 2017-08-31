2 vehicle crash causes delays for Montgomery morning commuters

A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning caused delays for morning commuters in Montgomery.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Arba Street and South Decatur Street. Emergency crews could be seen tending to the drivers of both vehicles who were ultimately transported from the scene.

According to witnesses, one of the vehicles ran the red light and a second vehicle was unable to stop in time.

We reached out to the Montgomery Police Department for information and updates on injuries.

