Delays in Montgomery near South Decatur Street after crash

Motorists traveling in the area of South Decatur Street and the entrance ramp to Interstate 85 northbound, may experience delays after a crash.

It appears multiple vehicles are involved in this crash which happened at the intersection of Arba Street and South Decatur Street. Emergency crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

We have reached out to officials for more information. We will continue to update this story with the latest.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.