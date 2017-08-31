Battle of Selma re-enactment canceled after failed attempt to raise event fees

The 2018 Battle of Selma re-enactment has officially been canceled despite attempts from a GoFundMe account to raise the needed funds to pay for it.

Organizers of the re-enactment say they could not raise the $22,000 in-kind service fees, imposed by the city of Selma, to keep the event going. The event would also have been responsible for vendor fees and an attraction tax that, until this year, had never been enforced.

Earlier in 2017, news broke that the re-enactment was being canceled due to financial reasons and the newly imposed fees by the city. The GoFundMe account was then set up in February to save it.

Efforts were also made with city department heads to reduce the cost but that had little success, organizers say.

"Our BOS staff and our event volunteers work much too hard in staging this four-day, outdoor production only to be told their efforts to bring economic activity to Selma are wasted. We tried raising the funds, and we tried to find another historic location for the event, but it just did not work out. Hopefully, the Battle of Selma Re-enactment will return on some future date," said James Hammonds, current President of the April 1865 Society, Inc.

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton said the charging for city services was the new standard for all events in the city and is required for all events, including the Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

The annual Battle of Selma commemoration at Riverside Park has been held the past 31 years. It attracts between 2,000 to 5,000 spectators each year and between 400 to 1000 participants.

