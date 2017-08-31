Harvey creating dangerous weather conditions at AL, FL beaches

The National Weather Service office in Mobile is warning possible beach-goers of very dangerous conditions brought on by Tropical Storm Harvey.

NWS meteorologists say there is a high risk of rip currents, high surf of between five and six feet, and coastal flooding nearly three feet above ground.

The rip current risks are high at multiple Alabama and Florida beaches.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are under red flag conditions for high surf and/or strong currents.

Most Florida beaches are under a double red flag condition, effectively closing the waters to swimming/surfing.

