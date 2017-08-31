Pike County a step closer to building new jail

The new jail will cost about $8.5 million to build, but a study is underway to determine how much it will cost to operate. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Pike County leaders have all but reached the point of no return on the construction of a new jail. The county commission has signed a Montgomery firm to study at a cost of $110,000 to determine exactly how much it will cost to operate the new facility.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said additional personnel will be needed to run the jail and the study will help determine how many.

The new jail will cost around $8.5 million and commissioners decided that raising the sales tax would be the way to go about paying for it, an additional 1.5 percent for the county and .5 percent for Troy.

The increase is expected to earn $2.5 million a year to pay for the construction. No details have been provided yet on where it would be built. That's part of the study that's underway now.

But how do local businesses feel about this? At least two prominent merchants on the 'square' in Troy declined to talk about it because of the controversy.

The current jail is Alabama's oldest at more than 60 years. The parapet on top had begun to shift, mortar is breaking away and water leaks inside. It is so unstable that several steel beams were needed to brace the building in the front and on the sides.

Reporter Bryan Henry is working on further details for our evening news reports.

