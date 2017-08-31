Suspect arrested in Dothan capital murder investigation

A capital murder suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a Dothan homicide, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Dejarvous Walker Glenn, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with capital murder in the death of Marcell Arline, 28.

Arline was killed on Aug. 23 in the 800 block of McKay Street during which time investigators say the suspect was serving time in Houston County Community Corrections for discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

The suspect is being held at the Dothan City Jail without bond. More arrests are expected.

"There are indications that there may have been more people involved in the planning, carrying out and aftermath of the crime," the police department said.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000 or Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.

