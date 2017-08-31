New game day shuttle stop in downtown Auburn

Auburn fans no longer have to worry about rushing to leave downtown to make a game day shuttle.

A new stop is helping Auburn fans get downtown on game day, and Auburn University’s Tiger Transit Shuttle is teaming up with downtown merchants to make it happen.

This year the transit is making a stop in downtown Auburn to pick up fans and take them to Jordan-Hare Stadium. This new partnership between the Tiger Transit and downtown merchants is expected to be a win for businesses and fans.

"This is a great partnership with the university, and I know that it will be extremely beneficial to our downtown merchants association. The downtown merchants are really looking forward to this. This is something that we have been working on for a long time, and we are extremely grateful that the university is giving us this opportunity to bring fans into downtown, allow them to shop and dine prior to going to the game," said Jessica Kohn, downtown coordinator of Auburn Downtown Merchants Association.

The pregame shuttle will be available on the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Gay Street from four hours before the game starts until two hours after the game ends.

The post game shuttle will pull out on War Eagle Way 30 minutes after the game ends and run for the following three hours.

