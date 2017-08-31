Lodging tax increase possible in Montgomery

Those who come to visit Montgomery or book a hotel room could soon be paying slightly more for their stay. A one percent increase in the lodging tax is being proposed in the city's budget.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said the increase is needed “to make the budget whole.”

It would bring in around an extra $1 million. The mayor said about a quarter of that would go to direct marketing for the hotel and tourism industry. Other funding would go toward public services, specifically law enforcement and fire protection downtown.

When the city has thousands of people come to town for a big event, officials say it requires more of those services and money to pay for them.

“We've been leading the state of Alabama for the last four and a half years in hotel lodging occupancy," Strange said. "We will be just south of Birmingham with these numbers. It's just a really good way to continue to provide the services to our community that our citizens and our guests deserve and want.”

The increase would put Montgomery's lodging tax a little bit above Mobile and a bit below Birmingham, at around 17 percent, the mayor added.

Not everyone is happy about the proposed increase. Several people voiced frustrations, saying they feel there's no justification for the increase and believe it sets the lodging tax too high.

The budget will be brought before the city council for a vote on Sept. 5.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.