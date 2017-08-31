Dothan law firm collecting items for Hurricane Harvey relief drive

A law firm in Dothan is asking for donations for their Hurricane Harvey relief drive. Cherry and Irwin Law Firm is accepting donations through Friday at 5 p.m. at their office.

The goal is to fill their rented truck and take those supplies to the Kingwood area in northeast Houston. This cause is special to the firm because an associate attorney is originally from that area.

The firm is collecting:

Blankets

Tarps

Cleaning Supplies

Plastic totes with lids

Pet items/food

Baby items (diapers, wipes, baby food, formula)

Juice Boxes/Capri Suns

Water

Toiletry items

Non-perishable food (canned goods, Ramen noodles)

Contractor grade trash bags

Towels

The items will be transported Friday evening and will arrive in Houston Saturday morning.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off items at the firm during business hours. It's located at 163 W Main Street in Dothan.

If you have any questions, contact the office at 334-793-1000.

