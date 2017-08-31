Troy vs. Boise could steal the show

Many people in Alabama have ties to the areas of Texas affected by flooding and are deeply moved by what they are seeing.More >>
It may be a new setting at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but playing in big games is nothing new for the Crimson Tide.More >>
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban says defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been released from the hospital.More >>
College sports are all about rivalries, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought several coaches and university athletic departments together in an effort to help Houston residents.More >>
Auburn running back Kam Martin tweeted Wednesday morning asking for prayers for his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.More >>
Gus Malzahn led Auburn's first game week press conference of the 2017 season ahead of the Georgia Southern game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.More >>
Now, just weeks after signing a contract extension, Myers has announced his retirement.More >>
USA Today has this game ranked as the seventh best game of week one, but watching these two teams play last season, that might be a low ranking.More >>
The 2017 season gets underway for the Huntingdon Hawks when they welcome in Guilford College on Saturday.More >>
College sports are all about rivalries, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought several coaches and university athletic departments together in an effort to help Houston residents.More >>
The Troy Trojans will open up the 2017 football season against Boise State on Sept. 2.More >>
USA Today has this game ranked as the seventh best game of week one, but watching these two teams play last season, that might be a low ranking.More >>
While it is important to look ahead for what is shaping up to be an unpredictable season, it is important for football fans to remember the 2007 season a decade ago. The season where the unpredictable became commonplace.More >>
Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, has died.More >>
The 2017 season gets underway for the Huntingdon Hawks when they welcome in Guilford College on Saturday.More >>
