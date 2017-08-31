Troy vs. Boise could steal the show

Troy head coach Neal Brown uttered three words after the Trojans knocked off Ohio in the 2016 Dollar General Bowl, "Troy is Back!"

Now 2017 is a chance to prove he's right.

"We're trying to build a program here, we don't want to be a one-hit wonder," Brown said. "We don't want to have one good 10-win season then fall back in the pack. "

A game that could easily steal the show in the opening week of college football is Troy vs. Boise State.

USA Today has this game ranked as the seventh best game of week one, but watching these two teams play last season, that might be a low ranking.

"This game has a lot of national attention and rightfully so," Brown said. "Both of these teams won 10 games last year."

Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers might be on the radar of Boise head coach Brian Harsin, but the Broncos have been on Silvers mind since he was a little kid.

"Growing up as a kid and watching the smaller schools like Boise State play in the Fiesta Bowl," Silvers said. "I've been a fan of theirs growing up."

The X-Factor could lie in the rushing attack. A healthy Jordan Chunn, plus some depth behind him, could spell trouble for the Broncos defense that gave up over 170 yards a game on the ground last season.

"It's going to be a lot better just to keep the ball rolling whenever I come out of the game," Chunn said. "It's just going to keep the game flowing a lot better."

The time for talking is over as the Trojans and the Broncos will hit the field on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m.

