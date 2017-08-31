Troy fraternity collects supplies for Harvey victims

A Troy University fraternity is getting in on the action to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

The Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity has collected at least two U-haul loads of much-needed goods for the victims, such as bottled water, canned food, baby diapers and dog food. Fraternity president Joe Payne says he felt the "call" two days ago.

"Honestly I woke up and really convicted over it and I just said we gotta do something. It was almost like an out-of-body experience, woke up and said, 'Lord I don't know why I am doing this but we're going with it and going for it,'" said Payne.

Payne says he and about 20 of his friends are leaving for Beaumont, Texas, Friday at 5 in the morning and will return Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.