Rep. Roby announces 2017 Congressional App Challenge

Rep. Roby told Prattville High School students about the app challenge on Thursday. (Source: Office of Martha Roby)

Students in the second congressional district will be able to participate in the 2017 Congressional App Challenge, Rep. Martha Roby announced Thursday.

Roby, R-Distict 2, invited students to partake in the challenge when she visited Prattville High School's new AP Computer Science class.

Winners of the challenge will be invited to Washington, D.C. in order to show off their designs in the U.S. Capitol.

Students can submit their original computer, tablet or smart phone app designs to be judged by a panel of local computer science educators and innovators. For more information, visit this link.

