Montgomery company wins contract to build prototype border wall

Montgomery-based Caddell Construction Co. is among four companies that have been awarded contracts by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to build a prototype border wall. The contracts were announced Thursday afternoon in a news conference by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CPB.

Construction of a border wall along the U.S. border with Mexico was one of Donald Trump's signature campaign issues while running for president. Since winning the office, Trump has moved forward with efforts to start construction, including a Jan. 25 executive order.

Funding for the wall has yet to be secured.

According to information on its website, Caddell, founded in 1983, has done work for multiple federal government agencies including the State Department, the GSA, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Energy, and every branch of the military.

Caddell has also built major power plant complexes, manufacturing plants, chemical plants, hotels, and various commercial and retail facilities, its website said.

Among its signature projects are the U.S. Embassies in Beijing, China, and Kabul, Afghanistan, two terminals at the George Bush International Airport in Houston, and the “Patton” Command & Control Headquarters Complex at Shaw Air Force Base.

The company boasts more than $10.5 billion in current or completed projects worldwide.

The other companies awarded contracts include Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. of Tempe, Arizona; Texas Sterling Construction Co. of Houston; and W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Co. of Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.