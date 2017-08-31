Man charged in Demopolis home invasion

Charges have been filed against a man accused of tying up a woman during a home invasion and stealing money from her.

According to a news release from the Demopolis Police Department, 29-year-old Travis Antonio Washington is charged with a burglary in connection to the home invasion on Vine Avenue on July 13.

The homeowner was not injured in the incident, but Police Chief Tommie Reese says the case remains under investigation.

Washington was arrested Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.