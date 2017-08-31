Montgomery man helping with Hurricane Harvey aftermath

A Montgomery man is heading to Texas to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Curtis Prowder, better known as “Chap,” from Faith Crusades Rescue Mission in Montgomery, along with two freight trucks,and 20 men, will be rolling out sometime next week.

“There’s a lot that has to be done. So, we’re not just only going to help with food and help with shelter, but we’re going to do work,” Chap said.

He has helped clean up after many natural disasters.

“I’ve always been to all the disasters… Katrina, Haiti, all over, so we’ve been doing this now right at 25 years,” Chap said.

So, when he heard about Hurricane Harvey, he knew that was where he needed to be.

“As soon as I heard about this hurricane coming in, I knew I would have to go,” Chap said.

He said he knows what the victims are going through because he was once homeless.

“A lot of people that’s are trapped in this situation are not used to not having a car. They’re not used to not having a toilet. They don’t know what it feels like to be homeless,” Chap said. “I’ve been homeless, yes I have, in New York City. I’ve been hungry. I’ve been outdoors. I’ve been less fortunate. I know what it feels like to not have something to eat. I’ve been cold and naked and hungry."

That’s why he’s been working with the less fortunate for over 25 years.

He said this wouldn’t have been possible without the help from the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

“We partner with the Montgomery Area Food Bank and they help us select a lot of items,” Chap said.

On top of the hundreds of food items he will be bringing to Texas, Chap is also collecting clothing and medicine.

