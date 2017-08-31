Gas prices in Alabama going to keep rising, supply 'should' go unaffected

Alabama drivers have already started to feel the impact of higher gas prices after Hurricane Harvey. According to AAA Alabama and Petroleum & Convenience Marketers of Alabama, drivers in the state will continue to see prices go up, as a result of Colonial Pipeline closing a key pipeline on Thursday. PCMA President Bart Fletcher said Hurricane Harvey had a major impact on Colonial Pipeline’s supply chain.

“Of the 26 refineries that serve the Colonial Pipeline, 13 of them are in the Greater Houston area and are shut down,” Fletcher said

The Colonial Pipeline carries more than 100 million gallons of gasoline, oil and fuel from the Houston area to New York every day. Fletcher and Clay Ingram, with AAA Alabama, said the biggest impact for Alabama drivers will be in gas prices.

According to Ingram, the average price of gas per gallon in Alabama was $2.21 on Thursday. On Wednesday, it was $2.16. Last week, it was $2.09. In the next two weeks, Ingram said gas prices could go up and additional 10 to 15 cents per gallon.

Fletcher, whose organization represents gasoline wholesalers and retailers across the state, said wholesale prices for gasoline in Montgomery have actually gone up by 35-50 cents per gallon in the last five days.

“The reason it hasn’t gone up that fast at the retail level, is retailers are hesitant to raise the gasoline price so quickly,” Fletcher said. “It’s very difficult for that increase to make it to the retail level in that amount of time, so the gasoline retailers are actually losing money at this particular point.”

While prices are continuing to increase, Ingram and Fletcher said they are expected to go back to normal after a few weeks. Both also said supply should not be an issue for most gas stations in Alabama.

“You may see some locations have a short period of time where a station runs out and they’ve got another load coming in,” Fletcher said. “For some of the unbranded stations, it may be a little bit longer because they don’t have a contract with a refiner to be able to have a supply of fuel.”

PCMA is working with a number of state agencies to help its members get waivers on some of the regulations for fuel amounts and drivers’ hours in an effort to minimize any impact on the gas supplies in the state.

Ingram said it is also important for customers to remember that the refineries east of Lake Charles, Louisiana are still operating. He also wanted to ensure drivers that a number of efforts are being made to provide enough gasoline to the U.S. so there won’t be supply issues. He said oil is coming on ships and trains from various areas. CNN tweeted on Thursday afternoon that a fleet of ships is preparing to head from Europe to the U.S. with millions of gallons of gasoline.

“We want people to know that it can increase if we need it to,” Ingram said.

While both Ingram and Fletcher said the chance of a supply issue in Alabama is both slim and limited, both said customers should avoid stocking up on fuel they don’t actually need.

“Panic buying causes the problem to become even worse than it might initially be,” Fletcher said. “If everybody thinks there’s going to be a shortage and everybody runs out, when they would not have been regularly doing that, that creates an additional problem. We encourage everyone to maintain their regular buying habits.”

Ingram said going into “panic mode” to buy gas does two things: It drives up the demand, making gas more expensive, and it threatens the supply.

With Monday being Labor Day, Ingram said AAA Alabama does not expect to see a substantial change in travel plans. He said history shows people who have already made plans to head out of town will not let a change in gas price impact their plans.

While Fletcher admitted it isn’t convenient for drivers to pay more at the pump, he said higher gas prices are small compared to the real issue at hand

“The real crisis rests with the people of Texas,” Fletcher said. “First and foremost our thoughts and prayers go out to the people who have been directly impacted by the storm. With the public’s understanding and support, we’ll be able to get through this here. We don’t want to take the focus off the people who it needs to be on.”

