Gas prices in Alabama going to keep rising, supply 'should' go unaffected

Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
The Alabama Hospital Association is responding to a critical need for blood in southeast Texas after Hurricane Harvey. They will host a blood drive in Montgomery on Tuesday, through LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.More >>
