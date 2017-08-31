New ASF director begins new era

The new artistic director for the Alabama Shakespeare Festival wasted no time getting down to business during his first day on the job Thursday.

Rick Dildine spoke during a meeting with Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and discussed his plans to move the theater forward.

"Getting out into the park, getting out into the gardens. We may even do some shows in Downtown Montgomery, or in new surprising places. Theater should be unexpected, and it should be connected to the community, and that's what I want to do," said Dildine,

Dildine was appointed to the position in late June. He replaces Geoffrey Sherman, who retired after 12 years at Alabama's state theater. Sherman is credited with continuing ASF's tradition of excellence even through the great recession. His legacy also includes a number of new outreach programs, including SchoolFest and the ASF Touring Company.

