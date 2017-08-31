Montgomery blood drive to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery blood drive to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Hospital Association is responding to a critical need for blood in southeast Texas after Hurricane Harvey. 

They will host a blood drive in Montgomery on Tuesday, through LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 6th floor of the RSA Plaza, located at 770 Washington Avenue.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the drive Thursday, urging Alabamians to aid in disaster relief efforts. According to a press release from her office, Texas blood banks are unable to collect enough donations for victims and need help from other states. 

LifeSouth is one of 30 community centers sending donations to Texas. Altogether, over 3,100 units of blood and 200 platelets have been sent. According to Blood Centers of America, type O blood is most needed in emergency situations. However, platelet and plasma donations are also needed. 

The Red Cross is also hosting a blood drive in Montgomery. That drive will take place on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Judicial Building at 300 Dexter Avenue. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

