Josh: Harvey slowly departs, Alabama's

NUISANCE RAIN FOR SOME: A few scattered pockets of showers will sweep across the state Friday, mainly early in the day. These showers will be more of a nuisance than anything impactful; there will be no tornado or flooding threat with this rain. Just a few showers. Drier air sweeps into the state by Friday afternoon, the sun will come out in most places and temperatures will warm into the mid 80s with lower humidity.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The weather looks great for Friday night high school football and the college football games on Saturday. Alabama heads to Atlanta to take on Florida State; the game looks great inside the dome. Outside, temperatures will drop through the 70s with a light westerly breeze. Auburn, Faulkner, Huntingdon, ASU and Tuskegee are all playing games in central Alabama, and the weather looks nice for all of those games. Only a tiny, tiny chance of a quick shower, with pleasant temperatures and lower humidity. Enjoy!

WHAT ABOUT IRMA? Powerful Hurricane Irma will continue to strengthen over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, moving westward over the next five days. I have already seen some wild, outlandish forecasts floating around on social media, but here's the truth. No one knows if this hurricane will hit the United States. Some model data says it might, other model data says it won't - but ALL of the models are relying on insufficient data, plus this storm is 10+ days away from being anywhere CLOSE to the U.S. It bears watching, and we'll do just that. There's no need for panic or concern at this point - we have over a week to watch this storm and promise to keep you well-informed.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist