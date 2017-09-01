Montgomery apartment uninhabitable after early morning fire

Montgomery Fire officials are trying to find out what left an apartment with extensive damage Friday morning.

According to the District Fire Chief, the fire happened in the 4700 block of South Court Street. A woman and her two children were able to escape the apartment without injuries.

The apartment is uninhabitable, according to fire investigators. Neighboring units also suffered some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

