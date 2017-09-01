Thousands without power across Alabama

Thousands are without power in Alabama after storms moved across the state Thursday evening.

According to Alabama Power, there are over 10,000 outages statewide. More than 5,000 of those are in the Birmingham Metro area. In west Alabama, about 2,900 are without power and 2,000 are without in east Alabama.

Power officials also say about 400 are without power in Montgomery.

We're expecting an update on these numbers later this morning.

