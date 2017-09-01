Getting a tour of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Photojournalist Doug Gooden and reporter Bryan Henry are enroute to Atlanta for the grand tour of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium! It cost $1.6 billion to build it and it has a retractable 'pinwheel' roof.More >>
Tim Tebow says he plans to return to the New York Mets' system next year after struggling for a long stretch in his first minor league season.
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.
While it is important to look ahead for what is shaping up to be an unpredictable season, it is important for football fans to remember the 2007 season a decade ago. The season where the unpredictable became commonplace.
USA Today has this game ranked as the seventh best game of week one, but watching these two teams play last season, that might be a low ranking.
Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, has died.
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has forced sporting events to cancel or move to safer venues.
ASU Stadium will be packed on Saturday night!
The 2017 season gets underway for the Huntingdon Hawks when they welcome in Guilford College on Saturday.
