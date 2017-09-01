Getting a tour of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Photojournalist Doug Gooden and reporter Bryan Henry are in Atlanta for a grand tour of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Officials say the stadium cost around $1.6 billion and features a retractable pinwheel roof.

While it is traditionally the home to the Atlanta Falcons, on Saturday night it will host what is being billed as the biggest college football opening weekend game featuring the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide and The Florida State Seminoles.

Despite a seating capacity of 83,000, officials say the game has already sold out!

We're still more than 24 hours away from the match-up but fans are already trickling into Atlanta and are gawking at the new stadium.

Chuck and Rebecka Walther say they have gotten over Bama's national championship loss to Clemson and see the new season as a new beginning.

"That's behind us," Chuck said, "looking forward, always looking forward."

"I think it's beautiful," Rebecka added, "can't wait... it will be air conditioned."

The Walthers, from Pensacola, arrived early to beat the traffic and see the stadium for the first time.

Alabama is ranked No. 1 while Florida State begins the season as No. 3.

