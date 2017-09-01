Mercedes-Benz Stadium coming together for Alabama-Florida State game

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, traditionally the home of the Atlanta Falcons, is the site of the Alabama-Florida State game Saturday night, which is being billed as the greatest college football match-up to begin the season. WSFA 12 News got the "grand tour" of the $1.6 billion stadium Friday.

It's massive, costly and quite impressive, impressive enough for Peach Bowl President Gary Stokan to declare college football has reached new heights.

'It's very special. I mean, this is really, our vision to make Atlanta the college football capital is coming to fruition this year. We figure we ended last year with the Georgia Dome with a record attendance," said Stokan.

The circular video board is quite a sight: 200 feet above the field and so much more.

"And the total height of the builidng is about 310. Now the halo video board is the world's largest scoreboard. It's 58 feet high, 1,100 linear feet so if you unstrung that it would be the tallest building in Atlanta," said stadium general manager Scott Jenkins.

The stadium also features a retractable pinwheel roof, which takes 16 motors to open and close.

"One thing you'll notice here is you got the shiny black and silver seats," Jenkins pointed out during the tour.

More than 80,000 can sit in seats that are two inches wider than the ones in the Georgia Dome next door. The stadium is twice the elevation, with twice as many escalators than the dome. The Georgia Dome will be imploded on Nov. 20.

"The World Congress is talking about a hotel, but the bulk of it is going to be developed into vast areas that will be developed into parks for community events," Jenkins said.

Some say the best part of the stadium is the one yard bar which is on the third level.

"Even on the third floor you got the 100 yard bar. You have great food and choices," Stokan said.

Staidum officials say the retractable roof will remain closed for Saturday night's sold out game because workmen are still fine-tuning the 16 motors.

Chuck and Rebecka Walther say they have gotten over Bama's national championship loss to Clemson and see the new season as a new beginning.

"That's behind us," Chuck said, "looking forward, always looking forward."

"I think it's beautiful," Rebecka said. "Can't wait. It will be air conditioned."

The Walthers, from Pensacola, arrived early to beat the traffic and see the stadium for the first time.

Alabama is ranked No. 1 while Florida State begins the season as No. 3.

