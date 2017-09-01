Reporter Bryan Henry to tour new Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Photojournalist Doug Gooden and reporter Bryan Henry are headed to Atlanta for a grand tour of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Officials say to build the stadium, the total cost came to around $1.6 billion. One of the neat features is a retractable pinwheel roof.

While it is traditionally the home to the Atlanta Falcons, on Saturday night it will host what is being billed as the biggest college football opening weekend. The game features The University of Alabama's Crimson Tide and The Florida State Seminoles.

Despite the seating capacity of 83,000, officials say the game has already sold out!

Bryan will have much more including a tour of the new stadium coming up on air, online and on our app.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.