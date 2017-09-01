K-9 sniffs out Opelika robbery suspect - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

K-9 sniffs out Opelika robbery suspect

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) -

A man who attempted to rob employees at a Walmart didn’t get far, thanks in part to a K-9 officer, according to Opelika Police.

Around 10:05 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the scene of a robbery in the 2900 block of Pepperell Parkway.  According to Capt. Bobby J. Kilgore, employees told officers the suspect, identified as Rodney L. Bennett Jr., 24, was seen concealing merchandise in his pocket. Bennett was taken to the loss prevention office where he then allegedly pulled a knife on employees and fled.

Kilgore says when officers arrived at the scene a K-9 officer was deployed to find Bennett's. The K-9 followed the scent and located Bennett in a wooded area near the business.

Bennett was taken into custody and charged. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

