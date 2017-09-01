Vaughan Seed Company has it all

If you live in Macon County or Tuskegee you’ve likely seen the Vaughan Seed Company. It’s been around a few years.

“We opened in 1942,” said owner Asa Vaughan.

Vaughan knows this shop inside and out. His grandfather was the original owner, then his dad, now him.

“I mean if they can do it, I can do it. They made a living doing this. It’s something that has been in Macon County for a long time. I think we are the oldest viable business in Tuskegee, except for the funeral home.”

The place is so old it’s original number when they opened up was 1. That’s it, the number 1!

They’ve stuck around because they take care of their customers and they know their stuff and they have plenty of stuff.

“We feed your chickens, your turkeys, hogs, and cows. We can worm them, get flies off them, treat your yard. We have corn, horse feed, dog food, catfish feed.”

Basically, if you have an animal, they can feed it. If you want an animal they may have it.

“We have goats, turkeys, peacocks, chickens, and rabbits.”

While pets and animals get most of the attention Mr. Vaughan has a little something for the customers to nibble too. They have fresh roasted peanuts that you can smell from neighboring counties.

As far as the best part of work, Vaughan says he loves it when customers come in with questions and he can provide an answer, and sometimes a smile too.

“Every customer we have brings us pleasure. Sometimes it’s when they are coming, sometimes it’s when they are going.”

