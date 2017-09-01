R&B superstar headlines ASU concert - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

R&B superstar headlines ASU concert

(Source: ASU) (Source: ASU)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State University is kicking off their Labor Day Classic Weekend with an R&B throwback.

On September 1st the acadome will host a concert featuring the musical talent of R&B legend, Keith Sweat. Toia Jones, a local singer who competed on The Voice, will also perform along with comedian Steve Brown.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $35.

For more information contact ASU's Office of Institutional Advancement 334-229-4483.

