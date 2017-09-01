R&B superstar headlines ASU concert

An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
Tim Tebow says he plans to return to the New York Mets' system next year after struggling for a long stretch in his first minor league season.More >>
Tim Tebow says he plans to return to the New York Mets' system next year after struggling for a long stretch in his first minor league season.More >>
Photojournalist Doug Gooden and reporter Bryan Henry are enroute to Atlanta for the grand tour of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium! It cost $1.6 billion to build it and it has a retractable 'pinwheel' roof.More >>
Photojournalist Doug Gooden and reporter Bryan Henry are enroute to Atlanta for the grand tour of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium! It cost $1.6 billion to build it and it has a retractable 'pinwheel' roof. The stadium is home to the Atlanta Falcons but tomorrow night it will host what is being billed as the biggest college football opening weekend featuring Alabama and Florida State. |More >>
Thousands are without power in Alabama after storms moved across the state Thursday evening.More >>
Thousands are without power in Alabama after storms moved across the state Thursday evening.More >>