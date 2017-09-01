Eric: Weekend weather looking wonderful

After a very busy last 48 hours or so, it's nice to sit down and write a blog that won't be a novel covering severe weather scenarios. Harvey is pulling northeast, and it's slowly losing its grip on Alabama's weather.

TODAY: Man, it's windy! The proximity to Harvey to our north is enough to keep the winds flowing at a good clip today. Breezy conditions may end up being the only real effect left over from Harvey as many areas stay dry today. Still, a few bands of showers will still remain possible with rain chances around 30 percent.

Football games this evening stand a very low rain chances. Just breezy for many.

THIS WEEKEND: Our weather continues to improve by Saturday with partly cloudy conditions dominating. Only a very slight risk of a shower possible over the weekend in general, in fact. Area football games Saturday should be just fine.

Those beach bound should expect typical late summer conditions with no significant effects from Harvey.

WHAT ABOUT IRMA? Irma is a major hurricane out in the Atlantic and will move generally westward for a few days. Irma should remain a very strong hurricane during this time. It is far too early to know where Irma goes from there. It is possible the Gulf comes into play. It is possible Florida/the east coast gets involved. It is possible the system recurves with no issues. These are all plausible solutions given the distance & time involved with Irma's current location. It is possible this could be a high impact hurricane for someone in the United States, but only time will tell.

