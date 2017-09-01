Auburn continues rolling tradition, moves locations

The college football season is underway!

At Auburn University, the Athletics Department says it’s always striving to make each year better. Over the past several years, it’s added more parking and tailgating, improved concessions and created activities for an entire game day weekend experience.

A big part of the Auburn experience is the beloved tradition of rolling the trees at Toomer’s Corner after an Auburn victory. After athletic wins, Auburn fans gather at the corner of Magnolia Avenue and College Street to roll trees with toilet paper, one of the nation’s most-recognized college traditions. The new trees at Toomer’s Corner are still too fragile to allow that this year, but there is a new, temporary plan in place.

"The new Auburn Oaks are healthy but fragile, requiring intense monitoring and care as they become established," said Alex Hedgepath, University arborist. "They are smaller than the previous trees and have a diameter of 11 to 12 inches and a height of 30 to 35 feet. They are taking root better and should establish quicker because they are slightly smaller."

The university has specified an oak and two magnolias in front of Biggin Hall and four oaks on College Street for rolling.

"We are pleased that fans can still enjoy the rolling tradition," said Hedgepath.

University officials are also asking fans not to roll the 10 smaller oaks lining the walkway from Toomer’s Corner to Samford Hall. Those 16-year-old oaks were cultivated from acorns from the original trees.

The famed, original Auburn Oaks were found to have been poisoned in early 2011. The university attempted to save the trees but had to remove them once it was determined they would not survive. Two new trees were transplanted in 2015. The oak on Magnolia Avenue did not survive the move, so it was replaced a few months later by the tree that was subsequently damaged by the fire in September 2016.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.