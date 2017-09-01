Auburn continues rolling tradition, moves locations

An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
Tim Tebow says he plans to return to the New York Mets' system next year after struggling for a long stretch in his first minor league season.More >>
Photojournalist Doug Gooden and reporter Bryan Henry are enroute to Atlanta for the grand tour of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium! It cost $1.6 billion to build it and it has a retractable 'pinwheel' roof.More >>
Thousands are without power in Alabama after storms moved across the state Thursday evening.More >>
Tim Tebow says he plans to return to the New York Mets' system next year after struggling for a long stretch in his first minor league season.More >>
Photojournalist Doug Gooden and reporter Bryan Henry are enroute to Atlanta for the grand tour of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium! It cost $1.6 billion to build it and it has a retractable 'pinwheel' roof.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
While it is important to look ahead for what is shaping up to be an unpredictable season, it is important for football fans to remember the 2007 season a decade ago. The season where the unpredictable became commonplace.More >>
USA Today has this game ranked as the seventh best game of week one, but watching these two teams play last season, that might be a low ranking.More >>
Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, has died.More >>
ASU Stadium will be packed on Saturday night!More >>
The 2017 season gets underway for the Huntingdon Hawks when they welcome in Guilford College on Saturday.More >>
College sports are all about rivalries, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought several coaches and university athletic departments together in an effort to help Houston residents.More >>
