Man sought after fake money used at Prattville store

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Prattville Police Department are looking for a suspect who attempted to use a fake $50 bill Saturday evening.

The man, who has not yet been identified, went into the Prattville Walmart to make a purchase. When he offered the bill to the cashier, they became suspicious and left their register to get a manager.

While the clerk was away, the suspect left the business.

A photo of the man has been released by CrimeStoppers. He's now wanted for first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

If you can identify him, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

