Man sought after fake money used at Prattville store

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Prattville Police Department are looking for a suspect who attempted to use a fake $50 bill Saturday evening.More >>
Opelika police are searching for a man and woman suspected of fraudulently using a credit card. Security cameras captured images of the suspects purchasing items at several Opelika businesses in June.More >>
Pike County leaders have all but reached the point of no return on the construction of a new jail.More >>
A capital murder suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a Dothan homicide, according to the Dothan Police Department.More >>
A total of three people are facing robbery charges in Houston County, according to the Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Autauga County Judge Sibley Reynolds granted a $400,000 appeal bond for Vegas Contorno, the woman recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction.More >>
The Alabama Supreme Court has set execution dates for two death row inmates.More >>
The suspect who police say committed an armed robbery with a broken bottle at a Montgomery convenience store has turned himself in after seeing a CrimeStoppers segment featuring him.More >>
The Prattville Police Department is asking the public's help in the search for four suspects wanted for the unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation after an early morning shooting in the 3600 block of Wilmington Road.More >>
