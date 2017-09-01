Montgomery school bomb threat ends with arrest

A juvenile has been charged with making terroristic threats to a Montgomery high school Thursday.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, the bomb threat was called in to the high school's office and the school was evacuated. Police searched the building, but nothing was found and there were no injuries.

An investigation identified a female student as the caller. She was taken into custody Friday and taken to the Montgomery County Youth Facility.

School officials say the high school that received the threat was Jefferson Davis High School and the suspect faces expulsion.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.