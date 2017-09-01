Prattville officials make changes to Doster Well Park

Doster Well Park has seen some changes since a teen was assaulted at the park in July. (Source: City of Prattville Facebook)

The City of Prattville has introduced a new look at the Doster Well Park.

According to the city's Facebook page, the Parks and Recreation Department has added security cameras and an urban management project to the park. The change comes after a teen with autism was assaulted at the park in July. Police closed the area soon after the incident.

The city urges anyone who sees criminal activity in progress to report it.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.