City of Montgomery gets update from Houston mayor during Friday conference call

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave an update on conditions in the city during a Friday conference call with other mayors across the country. (Source: NBC)

As the flood waters recede in Houston, a flood of support for Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was a phone call away.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors held a conference call with 65 mayors and deputy mayors Friday morning to get a debrief from Turner about the operations on the ground in Houston. The call included officials stretching from Boston to San Francisco, including the City of Montgomery.

The call was organized by New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, in Montgomery. Chief of Staff Mac McLeod took the call in Mayor Todd Strange's absence.

"Basically what he shared with us is there are 30,000 residences that are flooded and out of commission," McLeod said. "They felt that was a conservative estimate. That didn't include what was happening in Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas."

McLeod also learned in Houston alone, 15,000 people remain in shelters.

"The waters are starting to recede, the airport has just reopened with limited service, and they are starting to send people back to do cleanup," McLeod learned from Turner. "They are sending first responders door to door to make sure no one is trapped."

Turner gave specifics on what Houston needs most right now.

"When everyone asked what can we do to help, he said you can send cleaning supplies, chargers for phones, and toiletries, diapers, especially larger size

diapers," McLeod said. "With people moving back in their homes they need cleaning supplies and toiletries."

McLeod said it was apparent Turner cared for his constituents in Houston and the extended community at large.

“It's emotional,” McLeod said. “Mayor Landrieu was on the phone, and he talked about what happened in New Orleans, and there are some mayors on coastal areas that could relate. The Mayor of Boston was mobilizing a couple of truckloads of materials they are sending down. The people responding across the country made me feel good.”

For McLeod, Friday’s call was a reminder of what this country represents.

“It's caring for fellow citizens,” McLeod said. “These are folks in another state, they are several hundred miles away, but they are all Americans. We have a history of responding to disasters and coming together, you see that and you feel that.”

The Gift of Life is conducting a diaper drive for Texas parents. If you would like to make a donation, you can d rop off unopened packages of diapers and wipes at the Gift of Life office at 1348 Carmichael Way between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Friday, September 8. Gift of Life will be closed on Labor

Day.

