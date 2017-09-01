Senate candidate Roy Moore confused by 'dreamer' program reference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - During a July appearance on a conservative radio show, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore sounded perplexed when asked for his views on the DACA, or dreamer, immigration program.

Moore replied, "Pardon, the Dreamer program?" He responded he did not know what that was.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, gives a deportation reprieve to people brought into the country illegally before age 16. They are commonly called "dreamers." President Trump will soon announce whether to continue the Obama-administration program.

The stumble caught little initial notice. The Senate Leadership Fund, which supports incumbent Sen. Luther Strange, on Friday sent out a copy of an opinion column saying Moore looked "dazed and confused."

Moore's campaign in a Friday statement said that Moore "doesn't speak the language of Washington."

