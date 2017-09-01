Tailgating already underway for Auburn fans

College football kicks off Saturday, but tailgating is well underway.

Fans have been setting up since Thursday, and the excitement for Saturday's game is rising. RVs, grills and lawn chairs fill the Hayfield Lot as anxious fans claim their tailgating space. One veteran tailgater, Lester Stoll, said he can't imagine missing a game.

"This is our 21st year and we haven't missed a tailgating in all these years. We started when our kids were in grade school, but we've been in this spot right here now for a little over nine years. I hope that I can do it for another 15 or 20 years, even though I am 80 years old," said Stoll.

While many tailgaters come out year after year, for one Auburn fan, this is his first time. Jonathan Taylor's love for Auburn started with his love for his wife.

"This is my first year tailgating. My wife graduated from Auburn, and I graduated from Jacksonville State. I started courting her back in 2003 and we just started hanging out down here, and I fell in love with it. I just got a new camper back in April, and we decided to boondock down here and it's awesome so far," said Taylor.

There are seven areas open for tailgaters. Auburn will face Georgia Southern Saturday with kick-off set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.