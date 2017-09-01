Gov. Ivey names retired colonel as new AL EMA director

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey named Brian Hastings as the new head of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Friday. The announcement comes shortly after Hastings' retirement from the U.S. Air Force.

Hastings graduated from the United States Air Force Academy and holds a Master’s of Aeronautical Science with distinction from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a Master’s of Science in Resourcing National Security Strategy from the Eisenhower School of the National Defense University. He is also a graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

“The recent events in Texas remind us of the importance of having a well-run and effective Emergency Management Agency,” Ivey said. “Colonel Hastings has extensive military experience and is a proven leader. He will bring an unmatched work-ethic, determination, and unparalleled experience of leading under extreme circumstances – all of which are essential attributes of an effective EMA Director.”

“The Alabama Emergency Management Agency plays a vital role in preparing for and responding to various emergent events in Alabama. I am thankful for the trust placed in me by Governor Ivey, and I humbled to be a part of her quest to serve the people of Alabama,” Colonel Hastings said. “The men and women who work at Alabama EMA are dedicated public servants; I look forward to working alongside them.”

Hastings served in the United States Air Force from 1990 until his retirement in August. Prior to retirement, he served for two years as Commandant of the Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base and previously served as the Commander of the 47th Flying Training Wing.

During his military career, Hastings earned the Legion of Merit Medal, the Bronze Star for his service in Afghanistan, three Meritorious Service Medals, and served as a flight instructor. He is a command pilot with more than 2,600 hours in attack and training aircraft. He has held a variety of positions, including Battalion Air Liaison Officer and Chief of Standardization and Evaluation.

Hastings will take over on Sept. 5 following the retirement of Art Faulkner whose retirement was effective Aug. 31.

“Art Faulkner has admirably served our state since 1996, first as State 9-1-1 Coordinator, then as Director of the Alabama Department of Homeland Security, and finally as EMA Director since 2011. I appreciate Art’s decades of service and dedication to this great state; I wish him nothing but the best as he enters retirement,” the governor said.

Until the appointment is effective, Ivey has named EMA Director of Operations Jeff Smitherman as the acting director.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.