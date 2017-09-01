Photo shows Demopolis police officer's act of kindness

It was a simple act that lasted just seconds, long enough to make sure the bunny ears crossed into an X, then looped from bottom ear over top to form a fresh, tightened lace. But the act will live on through social media thanks to a quickly-snapped photo.

The image shows a police officer bending down to tie the shoe of a little boy as he looks off into the distance at Westside Elementary School in Demopolis, Alabama.

The woman is Sgt. Monica Oliver of the Demopolis Police Department. The little boy with the loose lace is student Ronnie Simmons.

The photo of Oliver's kind act was posted to Facebook, tagged to the police chief, and later shared by the police department. Comments on the post praised the officer.

"You are never so tall as when you stoop to help a child," President Abraham Lincoln is quoted as saying. More than 150 years later, a photo shows those words being put into action.

