TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes causing delays on I-85 northbound between Waugh and Shorter

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Drivers should expect traffic delays on Interstate 85 northbound between Waugh and Shorter. 

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, there are multiple crashes in that area, but no lanes are closed. Traffic will be moving slowly.

This is north of Montgomery near the Montgomery-Macon county line.

Highway 80 can be used as an alternate route.

