Family raising funds for device to give parents of stillborns more time with lost baby

The pain of losing a loved one can be overwhelming, but for a parent who loses a child it's unimaginable.

One in 160 families suffers the loss of a stillborn baby. Kristy Astemborski knows that grief. She lost her daughter, Kennedy, on June 1.

"I had no problems during my pregnancy. No high blood pressure, nothing," said Kristy.

So, it was all the more shocking when during her last routine check-up, at 39 weeks, days before she was supposed to have her scheduled delivery, she learned Kennedy's heart had stopped beating.

"As soon as I looked at the screen and saw her heart wasn't moving, I knew what had happened before he could even tell me what happened. I was just shocked," said Kristy.

She and her family only had six precious hours to say hello and goodbye.

"Those moments were amazing and as hard as it was to give her up, we were just trying to take in as much of it and her as we could because we knew eventually we'd have to let her go," said Kristy.

"When a person dies, including an infant, within a period of certainly several hours, there are marked changes in the appearance," said Dr. Bradley Heim, Obstetrician/Gynecologist at Enterprise Women Center.

"The last thing I wanted in my mind was an image of my baby deteriorated," said Kristy.

She says doctors still don't really know what caused the loss.

In the tragic and chaotic rush to cram memories to carry the family a lifetime into hours, Kristy says her biggest regret is not having more time. She stayed an extra two days in the hospital recovering and wished that could have been spent with Kennedy.

"I would have been able to go out and get her a pink little outfit to put her in. We could have those precious moments and take more pictures. Taking more pictures of my three kids together because I have one. I have one picture of all three of my children together," said Kristy.

Now, in Kennedy's honor, she's raising money for a CuddleCot, to donate to Medical Center Enterprise, where Kennedy was born. The device has a cooling pad, which preserves the baby at least 5 days. This could give families an opportunity to have more time to grieve. Kristy is from Ohio and says this could give families an opportunity to make arrangements for out of town relatives to have a moment with the baby.

According to U.K. based company, Flexmort maker of the CuddleCot, there at 600 devices in the U.S. with three in Alabama. The one that would go to Medical Center Enterprise would be the first in the Wiregrass region. According to Dr. Heim, the center averages about one stillborn every three to four months.

As a medical professional and a parent who has experienced the loss of a child, Dr. Heim says he understands how important this device can be to the grieving process. He lost his son Landon, who was born premature and wasn't able to come home.

"It's a difficult thing to have to leave and leave your baby at a funeral home or at the hospital. It's never going to be an easy process, but the more time you have to say goodbye the more beneficial it will be to the families involved," said Dr. Heim.

"Finally it's something positive I can do for her. She could live through this small device. It's a positive way to honor her," said Kristy.

The CuddleCot costs $3,290, not including the bassinet and delivery from the company based in the U.K. Kristy has a gofundme set up to collect money. Click here to donate.

