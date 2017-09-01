Governor issues State of Emergency to prevent gas price gouging

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to raise prices on gasoline following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.

Ivey said in the statement:

"Whereas, on August 30, 2017, I declared a State of Emergency within the State of Alabama to mitigate the negative impact of this disruption in the supply of gasoline and other petroleum products by waiving the Federal hours-of-service requirements on petroleum transport motor carriers and drivers."

Ivey's office released a statement saying oil refineries in Texas and Louisiana have experienced a temporary interruption in the production and distribution of petroleum products, including gasoline to Alabama. Ivey said, while this puts pressure on gas prices, it does not "justify the imposition of unconscionable prices during the period of a declared state of emergency."

