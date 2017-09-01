Video shows man hanging body out window while driving on interstate

A Texas man is facing charges after he was caught on camera hanging outside the window while he was driving his car, according to the Newton County, GA, Sheriff's Office.

Someone sent the sheriff's office video on June 26 of a man driving a Dodge Challenger recklessly on Interstate 20 in Georgia while hanging his body out the window. The man was driving at a high speed and changing lanes erratically.

Authorities say they identified Myron Hall, 29, of Dallas, as a suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest. Hall was arrested Wednesday and charged with reckless driving.

