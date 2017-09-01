ASU and Tuskegee tailgaters excited ahead of Labor Day Classic

Alabama State and Tuskegee University football fans are gearing up for their first game of the season. The Labor Day Classic kicks off Saturday and rekindles a long standing rivalry after nearly five years without it.

Some fans view this match-up as the "other" Iron Bowl, while others describe it as awesome and intense. Campers and RV's claimed spots on ASU's campus, food hit the grill, and the trash talking began as festivities kicked off.

"It is great to come back and be able to brag for a year or eat crow for a year," said John Gibson, ASU fan.

This game has been a long time coming for both teams. The last time the Hornets played the Golden Tigers was the 2012 Turkey Day Classic. While it was a victory for Tuskegee in 2012, ASU fans are looking for a win.

"I think it will be Alabama State 31 and Tuskegee 7. I am giving them 7 cause I believe in giving," said Travis Smith, ASU fan.

"They always underestimate us. We sneak in and get them every time," said Beverly Foye, TU fan.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Hornet Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.