1 in custody after crash on Atlanta Highway

The Montgomery Police Department took one person into custody after a two-vehicle crash on Atlanta Highway Friday night.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, two vehicles were involved in a crash on Atlanta Highway near Coliseum Boulevard. There were minor injuries in the crash.

One of the drivers tried to leave the crash on foot but was taken into custody and then transported to a hospital for treatment, Duckett said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.