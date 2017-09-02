Bama fans hopeful of a successful 2017 season

Long before the game started, there was little doubt the party had started in west Atlanta.

Bama fans grilled, cheered and predicted good things to come this year.

"You know I like to keep it close to the vest but I feel good about year. I think we got a lot of talent. Nick feels about the team.. gives me a lot of confidence," said Tommy Hopper of Daphne, Alabama.

At the World Congress Center, Tracie Ferguson and her daughter Elakate were the first in line for the Fan Zone.. in line for three hours!

"So it's exciting to be here and get to experience everything on game day," said Tracie Ferguson of Tuscaloosa.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is new, huge and the proud baby for the owner of the Atlanta Falcons.

"Welcome everybody..fans seem to be loving the building and we couldn't be more thrilled," Owner of the Atlanta Falcons Arthur Blank said.

The players won't be the only ones with the jitters tonight. So will Gary Stoken, the head of the Peach Bowl.

"We're opening a new facility, never had 76,000 people what we'll have in here.. so.. some trepidations, so we believe in our partners Mercedes-Benz," said Stoken.

It's the beginning of many years for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and end of the 25-year-old Georgia Dome, coming down on Nov. 20.

The new Mercedes-Benz Stadium cost $1.6 billion to build. It will be the site of the SEC Championship game in December and the national title game in January.

