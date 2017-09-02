Bama fans ready to start season against FSU - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Bama fans ready to start season against FSU

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
ATLANTA, GA. (WSFA) -

Lines are long at the Chic-fil-A Fan Zone and parking lots near the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium are filled with Bama and Florida State fans alike.

The Bama faithfuls say they've digested the loss of the national title game to Clemson in January and are ready to begin the new season. It shows here in Atlanta: favorite dishes on the grills, music blaring and an occasional Roll Tide Roll can be heard near and far.

Bama takes on Florida State in what many say is the biggest match-up to begin the season in college football history.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    President Trump has arrived in Lake Charles

    President Trump has arrived in Lake Charles

    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-09-02 21:22:08 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

  • Principal allegedly stole $2,600 from field trip fund

    Principal allegedly stole $2,600 from field trip fund

    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:44 AM EDT2017-09-02 09:44:08 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:57 AM EDT2017-09-02 09:57:24 GMT

    School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.

    More >>

    School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.

    More >>

  • Sports

    LIVE BLOG: UAB vs. Alabama A&M

    LIVE BLOG: UAB vs. Alabama A&M

    Saturday, September 2 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-02 19:03:32 GMT

    Follow along with the return of UAB football as the Blazers take on the bulldogs of Alabama A&M at Legion Field.

    More >>

    Follow along with the return of UAB football as the Blazers take on the bulldogs of Alabama A&M at Legion Field.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly