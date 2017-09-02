Bama fans ready to start season against FSU

Lines are long at the Chic-fil-A Fan Zone and parking lots near the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium are filled with Bama and Florida State fans alike.

The Bama faithfuls say they've digested the loss of the national title game to Clemson in January and are ready to begin the new season. It shows here in Atlanta: favorite dishes on the grills, music blaring and an occasional Roll Tide Roll can be heard near and far.

Bama takes on Florida State in what many say is the biggest match-up to begin the season in college football history.

