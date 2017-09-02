Auburn fans excited for season opener against Georgia Southern - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn fans excited for season opener against Georgia Southern

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Saturday marks the beginning of college football, the day Auburn fans have been waiting for. Tailgaters have been on campus since around 6 a.m. Saturday morning setting up their tents and gearing up to watch some Auburn football.

The campus is lively, blanketed in orange and blue, and filled with fans that are not so patiently waiting for the game. Whether it's their first time tailgating out on the plains or a yearly tradition, the excitement these fans share, is all the same.

"This was our dream spot for years, and my husband and I scoped it out and then we staked our claim one year, and I called some of my friends and I said do you want to do it with us and we been doing it ever since," said tailgater, Sherri Shiver.

"I'm definitely excited. I've been waiting for the past nine months for Auburn football to come back so I'm definitely ready for it to get started," said another tailgater, Garrison Elliot.

Some fans have been in Auburn since Thursday, sleeping in RVs, anxiously awaiting Saturday's game.

Auburn will face Georgia Southern in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

