Auburn fans excited for season opener against Georgia Southern

President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.More >>
School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.More >>
President Donald Trump returns to Harvey's wake for a second visit, this time to meet with victims and talk to volunteers.More >>
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.More >>
As Trump considers fate of young immigrants in US illegally, Ryan and other lawmakers ask for time to find a legislative solution.More >>
White House still deciding who will get the $1 million Trump is pledging for Harvey relief.More >>
Lines are long at the Chic-fil-a Fan Zone and parking lots near the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium are filled with Bama and Florida State fans.More >>
