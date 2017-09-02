Huntingdon falls to Guilford College in season opener

Huntingdon faced off against Guilford College at home Saturday afternoon but failed to win its first game of the season.

Huntingdon's opening drive ended with a missed field goal, leaving the score 0-0 halfway through the first quarter. Guilford took possession, driving down the field and scoring on a touchdown pass, putting the score at 7-0 at the end of the quarter.

Huntingdon made it on the board with a touchdown pass from quarterback Chip Taylor, evening the score at 7-7 in the second quarter, but Guilford came back with a touchdown of their own, regaining the lead at 14-7. A field goal from Huntingdon closed their deficit at the half to 14-10.

The remainder of the game saw Guilford continue to lead. By the end of the third quarter, both teams had scored touchdowns, making the score 21-17 in Guilford's favor.

In the fourth, Guilford scored a touchdown and added a field goal before Huntingdon answered with a touchdown of their own closing to within a field goal at 31-24. One final touchdown from Guilford made the score 38-24, a score that Huntigdon could not erase.

Huntingdon will be on the road next Saturday at Birmingham-Southern.

