Faulkner clipped in OT, falls at home to Georgetown

A week after lighting up the scoreboard with 63 points, Faulkner couldn't score enough Saturday as they fell to Georgetown 40-39.

It was an overtime affair in which Faulkner scored on the very first play of the OT period. Clayton Nicholas connected with Alex Pina-Rhoden on a 25-yard strike, but missed the PAT, leaving Georgetown with an opportunity for the win.

In a game that was back and forth from the first kick, the Eagles got on the board first with an 18-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Nate Nicholas to junior wide receiver Jacob McCrary late in the first quarter. Georgetown answered with a touchdown of their own to even things up at 7.

Faulkner pulled ahead again in the second quarter after Nicholas linked up with senior wideout Alex Pina-Rhoden on a 49 yard touchdown pass giving the Eagles a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Georgetown got on the board early in the second half with a touchdown at the 8:28 mark in the third quarter. Georgetown added a field goal to take its first advantage but the Eagles would strike back.

Nicholas found Terrance Sims for 51 yards and a touchdown to give Faulkner a 21-17 lead after the extra point. However by the end of the third quarter, Faulkner found themselves trailing 24-21 at Billy D. Hilyard stadium.

In the fourth, Faulkner once again found paydirt when Nicholas crossed the goaline on a quarterback sneak, but the madness was just beginning down the stretch.

With 5:41 to play, Georgetown took a 31-27 lead, but Faulkner would answer with what they hoped to be the game-winning touchdown. A sure-fire connection between Nicholas and Pina-Rohden played out again as the two hooked up for a 13-yard score, but the extra-point was blocked and returned for a two-point score for Georgetown, evening the game at 33 and sending it to overtime.

It was in overtime where Faulkner once again failed to convert on an extra-point, leaving the door open for Georgetown who slipped through with a win.

The Eagles play host once again next Saturday, but this time to No. 6 ranked Reinhardt.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.